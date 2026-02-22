There continues to be a debate around the role Babar Azam has been allotted by the Pakistan team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Babar, who usually plays as an opening batter across formats, has been given the No. 4 position in the current team. When Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson was asked about this decision, which was termed 'suicidal' by a reporter in the press conference, the former New Zealand coach explained the rationale. As Pakistan look to find their way from the Super 8s to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, the team wants Babar to play a specific role, for which he was picked.

The reporter, during a press conference, said that he and others are failing to understand Pakistan's decision to play Babar at the No. 4 role despite him featuring as an opener in all T20 leagues he has been a part of.

The reporter asked, "Mike, we are failing to understand why Babar Azam is batting at number 4. When we look at the timeline of Babar Azam, he opened in LPL, he opened in Big Bash, he opened for Pakistan when he was captain, and even in PSL. But why are you making him play at number 4? Because this seems to be a cricketing suicide for Babar Azam, making him play at number 4 in T20s."

In response, Hesson didn't flinch as he mentioned that Babar's strike rate is too low to be played as an opening batter in the Pakistan team.

Hesson said, "Look, it's what the team requires, and Babar is well aware of that. I think he's well aware that his strike rate in the power play in World Cups is less than 100 in T20s, so clearly that's not a role that we think here we need. We think he's a fine player through the middle if required, in terms of if we're in a little bit of trouble, or as we saw against the USA, once he gets himself set, he can increase his strike rate at that point. So, you know, we brought Babar back in for a specific role post the Asia Cup."

Pakistani journalist; Why didn't you send Babar azam at the no. 4 spot???



Mike Hesson; It's a T20 world cup and we only get 120 balls so we can't afford someone using 40 of them for 15 or 20 runs



- Unreal Bashing...!!



pic.twitter.com/RRAnzBLY1N — Gillfied⁷ (@Gill_Iss) February 21, 2026

Further explaining the decision, Hesson said that Babar is only useful to the team in certain phases during the middle overs. Even after the 12th over mark, Hesson feels Babar can't do the job the team requires him to.

"We wanted some batsmanship through the middle, and he certainly brings that for us. And he did in many games throughout the last 10. So, you know, the other day we got to the 12th over mark, and at that point, Babar Azam is not the best person to come in.

"We've got plenty of other options who can come in and perform that role towards the end. And Babar is actually the first to acknowledge that. He knows that he's got a certain set of skills that the team requires, and there are certain times where other players can perform that role more efficiently," he concluded.