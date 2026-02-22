Pakistan batter Babar Azam continues to face heat over his poor strike rate in T20I cricket. In the T20 World Cup 2026, he scored 15 against the Netherlands, followed by a 46-run knock against the USA, before failing with a score of five against India. Pakistan then demoted Babar in the batting order, and he did not get an opportunity to bat in their last Group A match against Namibia. Khawaja Nafay batted at number four -- a position earlier held by Babar in the tournament -- while Shadab Khan came in at five.

After the game, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson pointed to Babar's low strike rate while explaining his demotion.

"I think he's well aware that his strike rate in the powerplay in (T20) World Cups is less than 100. So clearly, that's not a role that we think here we need. We think he's a fine player through the middle, if required, in terms of if we're in a little bit of trouble. Or as we saw against the USA, once he gets himself set, he can increase his strike rate at that point. So, we brought Babar back in for a specific role post the Asia Cup. We wanted some batsmanship through the middle, and he certainly brings that for us," Heson said.

Former Pakistan star Mohammad Hafeez has slammed the head coach over his remarks on Babar, questioning the role of the batter in team.

"He (Hesson) made a statement on Babar Azam that I didn't understand," Hafeez said on the show Game On Hai.

"He said neither he's a powerplay batter because his strike rate is 100. I read this statement 15 times, but I didn't understand, which is why I am asking you, because you are like an elder brother, maybe you'll understand. He said that Babar can't bat in the first six overs, because his strike-rate is quite low; he gave that stat, nor could he bat after the 10th over. Toh wo khel kyun raha hai? (Why is he playing?) he added.

Pakistan's first Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2026, which was against New Zealand, was abandoned on Saturday. Persistent rain at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo forced the match to be called off.