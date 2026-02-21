The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain in Colombo on Saturday. There was no reserve day for the Super Eight encounter and as a result, the points were split between the two teams. Pakistan have two matches remaining in the competition - against England and Sri Lanka. If the Salman Ali Agha-led side win both matches, they will finish with 5 points and that should be enough to book their spot in the Final 4. However, if they lose one and win one, they will have 3 points and in that case, their fate will be completely dependent on other results. If Pakistan lose both of the remaining matches, they will have no chances of qualification.

Coming to the match, amid a slight drizzle, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

But the steady droplets soon transformed into relentless pouring, forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled.

Before the skies opened up, Pakistan made one change to their eleven, bringing in Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay.

New Zealand made three changes with skipper Mitchell Santner back after missing the last match against Canada due to a stomach issue and Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also found a place in the XI.

But all those calculations and combinations will have to wait for another day, as Pakistan will now face England here on February 24.

New Zealand will make a light travel to Colombo to face home side Sri Lanka on February 25.

The washout has also placed both the Kiwis and Pakistan in a relatively tighter place ahead of their remaining two Super Eights matches.

A similar result in any of the following matches, a possibility considering Sri Lanka's weather pattern, or a defeat can put their semifinal ambitions in serious jeopardy.

