Former India captain MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post for her father-in-law, Pan Singh Dhoni. Sakshi credited her father-in-law for being the strength behind her husband's success. Dhoni has often credited his parents for his achievements. Sakshi shared a picture of Pan Singh Dhoni on her Instagram story, in which he can be seen feeding a piece of cake to a boy. She also shared a heartfelt caption, describing Pan Singh's journey as nothing short of inspirational.

"From a young boy who left his village alone with courage... to building a legacy that the whole nation respects - your journey is pure inspiration. The strength behind my Man's success and because of you he is what he is today. We love you. Happy Birthday," posted Sakshi.

Latest Instagram story of Sakshi Dhoni for MS Dhoni father #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/TAXC5vGQ7D — Yash MSdian (@itzyash07) March 18, 2026

Recently, South African batting legend AB de Villiers suggested that Dhoni must bat at number six or above for CSK in IPL 2026. His remarks came as the Indian player came in to bat in the lower order last season to provide late bursts.

"It's very tricky and not straightforward. Brands are built over years, and CSK have built this empire over many years with this MS Dhoni figure that's always been there. When you mention CSK, you immediately think of Dhoni," de Villiers told JioHotstar.

"I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That's why I don't see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season," he added.

The 44-year-old Dhoni is at the fag end of his career, but de Villiers feels he still has the potential to make an impact with the bat.

"We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he's batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he's almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There's still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times," said the South Africa great.