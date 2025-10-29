Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is looking "fitter" and is raring to go in the two-match, four-day series against South Africa A, India A vice-captain Sai Sudharsan said on Wednesday. Pant, who will lead India A, is returning after a three-month absence due to a foot injury sustained in July in England. Now, the 28-year-old is aiming to return to the national fold during the two-match Test series against the Proteas.

"Rishabh looks fantastic-actually, maybe fitter, I would say. He had some time to build, put that training into his legs, because sometimes when you get injured, you have that specific time to work on whatever you want. I feel he looks a bit more fit and strong, and as courageous as he always is," said Sudharsan after India A's training session.

The Tamil Nadu batter said Pant was his characteristic bubbly self during the training session at the BCCI CoE and has exhorted the team to use the matches to regain red-ball rhythm.

"The message from Pant is very clear. We were in a huddle on the first day of training, and he was saying that this is a great opportunity for everybody to get back into the rhythm of the game. At the same time, we are also playing to win, and that is the main thing," he noted.

Sudharsan will turn out for two India A games against South Africa A ahead of the two-match home series against the Rainbow Nation later this month.

“I am refining quite a lot of my footwork from a technical point of view. But more importantly, I am understanding what a number three player has to do for the team. I am understanding the role better and trying to implement that,” Sudharsan said on the eve of the four-day match here.

“There are not many technical differences, as I feel it's more about getting better tactically. In international cricket, tactical pointers and tactical advantage are very important to just be one notch up to the bowler, I am working on that." Sudharsan said attaining tactical edge over the opposition is vital because loopholes will get severely exposed at the highest-level of cricket.

“In international cricket, you do not have so many loopholes to play with, you do not have so many gaps to fill because almost everybody (you face) is one of the best in their country.

“So, I think it is all about the tactical changes that you do and tactical objectives that you use against a particular bowler according to the strengths and weaknesses they have. I feel that is what I am learning now, I am probably refining it more and finding the best pattern to be the No. 3 for India,” he added.