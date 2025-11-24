Chasing South Africa's first innings total of 489 in Guwahati, the Indian cricket team hit the self-destruct button on Day 3 of the second Test, losing 6 wickets before even crossing the 120-run mark. Without the full-time skipper Shubman Gill, the responsibility of leading the Indian team fell on the shoulders of Rishabh Pant. However, it was the skipper himself who departed in the most avoidable manner. Known for playing T20 cricket in Tests, Pant recklessly charged at Marco Jansen, as the ball kissed the edge of his bat and landed into the hands of the wicket-keeper.

India's approach in the match stunned social media, with Pant and head coach Gautam Gambhir facing the brunt of irate fans. Not long after India went 6 down for 119, 'Sack Gambhir' started to trend on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Sack Gautam Gambhir for filling IPL merchants like Sai Sudharshan & Dhruv Jurel in this team. They deserve every loss for ignoring the hardwork of Ranji Players. — (@rishabhhive) November 24, 2025

Havent tweeted for ages!!



But this is beyond stupid.



SACK GAMBHIR@BCCI — Sairaj Vichare (@saikalogic) November 24, 2025

Remove coach Gautam Gambhir and see how this team starts winning home tests again. Gambhir is the real culprit. Sack him @BCCI between the test match if you have any shame left. — Kusha Sharma (@Kushacritic) November 23, 2025

Sack Gautam Gambhir .



He is not fit to be the coach of Indian test team . — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) November 24, 2025

India resumed Day 3 at six without loss, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Lokesh Rahul looking to bat time.

The opening pair added 65 runs off 129 balls and almost navigated the first hour before Maharaj (1-29) struck first in the 22nd over, when he had Rahul caught at slip for 22 runs off 63 balls. The big setback came when Harmer dismissed Jaiswal in the 33rd over with a delivery that bounced a little more than the opener expected, and Jansen took a low catch at backward point. Jaiswal had scored 58 off 97 balls, with seven fours and a six, putting on 30 off 65 balls with Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket.

Sudharsan never appeared comfortable against spin, and was caught at midwicket two overs later playing a rash stroke to Harmer. India was 96-3 in the 35th over, and its morning got worse an over later after surpassing triple figures.

Dhruv Jurel, batting at No. 4, fell to a short delivery again, this time for an 11-ball duck. He tried to pull Jansen but only managed to find Maharaj at mid-on as India slid from 95-1 to 102-4 in the space of 19 deliveries.

Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant (6 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (0 not out) hoped to steady the ship in the second session of the day but they too departed for scores of 7 and 6 respectively, leaving India in a catastrophic situation.

With AP Inputs