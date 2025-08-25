India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar congratulated veteran Test star Cheteshwar Pujara, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. Pujara hung up his boots after representing India in 103 Tests, scoring 7,195 runs. His average was 43.60, featuring 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. The 37-year-old batter, who produced some of his most famous performances against Australia, goes down in history as a player who was ready to "take bullets" for his team in the most dire circumstances.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sachin hailed Pujara for being a pillar of the Indian Test team and handling pressure situations with ease.

"Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No. 3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played," wrote Sachin.

"Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out; it wouldn't have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!" he added.

Pujara hasn't played a Test match since competing against Australia at the World Test Championship final in 2023. He made his first-class debut for Saurashtra in late 2005 and also played for them in the last Ranji Trophy season.

In his brief white-ball career, Pujara played five one-day internationals between 2013 and 2014, but he cemented his place in the Test side while mostly batting at No. 3 after Rahul Dravid quit international cricket.

Pujara, a technically proficient right-handed batter, made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010 and was part of many memorable victories against the same opposition in red-ball cricket.

He was named player of the series in what was India's first Test series win on Australian soil after scoring 521 runs across the four matches in the southern summer of 2018-19.

(With AP Inputs)