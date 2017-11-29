 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Tendulkar's No. 10 Jersey Retired, Unofficially, By BCCI After Players Refuse To Wear It

Updated: 29 November 2017 13:44 IST

Tendulkar retired in 2013 and since then, the No.10 jersey has only been seen once on an Indian player when Shardul Thakur wore it earlier this year on his ODI debut during the tour of Sri Lanka.

Tendulkar's No. 10 Jersey Retired, Unofficially, By BCCI After Players Refuse To Wear It
Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013. © AFP

The No.10 jersey that Sachin Tendulkar made his own may not be seen on an Indian player in the near future with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) claiming that cricketers are not ready to take that number out of respect for the legendary batsman, this despite the absence of any plan to formally retire it. Tendulkar retired in 2013 and since then, the No.10 jersey has only been worn by Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur on his ODI debut during the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The 26-year-old was trolled on social media for his choice and later went on to issue a clarification, stating that he picked the number for numerological reasons.

"It's a very individual choice. If players don't want to wear a certain number, one can't force them. ICC might just tell you that a team can't officially retire a jersey but it would never tell you that it's mandatory to wear that number," a BCCI official told PTI.

"The BCCI has not taken any such call (retiring the No.10 jersey). It's a very informal thing among players. Also you don't want young players to be abused like it happened with Shardul Thakur," he added referring to the trolling Thakur was subjected to for wearing the number.

There is no precedence of a jersey number being retired in honour of a player in international cricket. Tendulkar's IPL team, the Mumbai Indians, had, however, retired the No.10 shirt in his honour.

Iconic jersey numbers have always had a strong emotive appeal in international football but even FIFA has never allowed any particular number being retired in honour of a player.

However, clubs have done so, the most famous instance being Italian team Napoli retiring Maradona's No.10 jersey to honour his legendary stint with the side.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar played with No.10 on his back for a long time
  • After Tendulkar's retirement, only Shardul Thakur has used the number
  • Thakur was trolled by Tendulkar fans after his debut match
Related Articles
Here's How Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated Suresh Raina's 31st Birthday
Here's How Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated Suresh Raina's 31st Birthday
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record
Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Wish Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten On His 50th Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Wish Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten On His 50th Birthday
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.