Defending champions India will take on West Indies in a virtual T20 World Cup 2026 quarterfinal on Sunday to decide which team will join the likes of England, South Africa, and New Zealand in the semi-finals. The Kiwis booked their place in the knockouts late on Saturday after Pakistan failed to surpass their net run-rate despite beating the already-eliminated Sri Lanka by five runs in Kandy. However, for both India and the West Indies, the qualification scene is slightly more simple: win Sunday's game at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

India bounced back in their previous Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, having gone down at the expense of South Africa last week.

While both teams are tied on two points after as many matches, West Indies (+1.791) lead India (-0.100) on Net Run-Rate. As a result, if the match gets washed out due to rain, West Indies will progress to the semi-finals and India will be knocked out of the tournament on home turf.

As per AccuWeather, rain is unlikely in Kolkata on matchday, with zero per cent chance of precipitation. The temperature is set to hover between 24 to 31 degree celsius in the evening.

While the result of the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will have little impact on the qualification scenarios, all three sides - West Indies, India, and South Africa - have the chance to finish top of the group.

The group toppers will take on New Zealand in the semi-final, while the second-placed team will square off with Super 8 Group 2 toppers England.

Head-to-head record between India and the West Indies in T20Is

India and West Indies have met 30 times in T20Is, with the former winning 19 of those encounters. The Windies have won just 10 matches, while one game ended in a no result.

Performance of both teams in their last 5 matches

India: W, W, W, L, W

West Indies: W, W, W, W, L