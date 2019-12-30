 
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Picture From Vacation In Thailand, Fans Pour In Love

Updated: 30 December 2019 18:52 IST

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a picture from his vacation in Thailand.

Sachin Tendulkar, the all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in Thailand on Monday. In the Instagram post, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen standing on a beach. Comparing the Ocean with a juke box, the former India batsman wrote: "The Ocean is like a juke box that plays the most therapeutic music. Soothes both, the mind and soul". Soon after Tendulkar shared the picture, fans flooded the post with their lovely comments for the batsman, who scored 100 international hundreds for India.

The 46-year-old recently opened up about his tennis elbow injury that nearly forced him to think that he might never step onto the cricket pitch again.

"I thought my career was finished, it was done. And all I would pray to God was: please don't stop my career like this, let me get back on the field again. That feeling, I remember after 4.5 months we played an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. I can never forget that feeling. I looked up and thanked god for that moment. This is all I wanted," Sachin was quoted as saying by IANS.

On the field, Tendulkar claimed numerous records during his illustrious 24-year-long career.

In the 50-over format, he played 463 games, which is a world record, and amassed 18,426 runs, with 49 hundreds and 96 fifties. Sachin Tendulkar was the first male cricketer to hit a double hundred in an ODI.

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in Tests, with the help of 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries before retiring from the international cricket in 2013 after playing a record 200 Tests.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Highlights
  • Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in Thailand
  • Sachin Tendulkar compared an ocean to a juke box in his post
  • Sachin Tendulkar has scored 100 international hundreds for India
