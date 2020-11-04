With the festival season finally in full flow, Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a moment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He has been a regular user of social media since the lockdown began in March. Sporting a white shirt, the cricket legend posted a series of two photos. In one he can be seen buttoning up his shirt. Meanwhile in the other photo, he can be seen checking out his reflection in the mirror. The photo has been captioned as, "Me: My reflection: All Set!"

Fans took to the photo's comment section to hail their idol. One fan replied, "Cricket history changer".

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Always being the greatest Hits".

Many fans called his look "cool", with one commenting, "Looking coool sir".

The 47-year-old has been pretty active in social media lately. He shares food recipes, throwback photos, photos with family members. He recently also posted an adorable photo with a cat.

Born in Mumbai, Sachin made his India debut during a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi, in November, 1989. He was only 16-years-old then. He made his ODI debut in the same year in December.

Holder of multiple cricket records, he also received the Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan and the Bharat Ratna. In 2019, he was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. He is also the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, and won the 2011 World Cup with India. In total, he made six World Cup appearances.