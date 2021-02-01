Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share a photo with former teammate Yuvraj Singh. However, this time the two were at a golf course rather than a cricket field. Tendulkar remains quite active on social media and shares with fans many snippets from his life. The same goes for Yuvraj, too, who is famous for birthday posts for former teammates. Tendulkar shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it as: "From cricket to golf, we've travelled quite a few yards, Yuvi!"

The photo was well-received by fans, who showered it with appreciation through their comments.

Tendulkar and Yuvraj have been friends off the field as well and have often engaged in some banter with each other on social media.

Having retired from all-forms of cricket in 2013, Tendulkar still holds the record for the highest scorer in Tests and ODIs.

He made his India debut in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989. He was only 16 years old at the time. He followed it up with his ODI debut on December 18, 1989.

Tendulkar also won the 2011 ODI World Cup with Yuvraj Singh as teammate.

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Tendulkar was India's leading run-scorer in that tournament and the second highest run-scorer overall in the competition.

Moreover, Yuvraj was the Man of the Tournament at that World Cup with his superlative performances with bat and ball.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium by six wickets to win their second 50-over World Cup.