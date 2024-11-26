Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday paid tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 attacks. Today is the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, a series of coordinated terror attacks at the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital and Metro Cinema by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. The ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out the attacks.

Tendulkar took to his official X handle and remembered the heroes of the 26// terror attack. He added that 26/11 tested the spirit of the citizens but never broke it.

"26/11--a day that tested our spirit but never broke it. The courage of our heroes and the resilience of every Mumbaikar will forever remind us of the strength we hold as a nation. We remember, we honour, we stand united," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Notably, at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and several union ministers also paid tributes to the martyred security personnel who bravely fought against terrorists.

"A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms," the X post by the President read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilisation, calling India a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives.

"Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilization. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and today India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives," Amit Shah's post on X said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes to the brave hearts at the Martyrs Memorial in Mumbai on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and state's governor C P Radhakrishnan also paid tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial on the premises of the Commissioner's Office today.

