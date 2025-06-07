Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali recently met Bollywood super star Aamir Khan. The video of their meeting has gone viral. Some social media users said that the meeting took place at Aamir's home, some other said that the two met after a special screening of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. In one of the videos, a person can bee seen telling Aamir that Sachin has come. Aamir then goes on to welcome Sachin and Anjali. Seeing Sachin, Aamir's other guests get excited and start chanting his name.

After the screening of #SitaareZameenPar, Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray met with Aamir Khan and all the cast members from the movie. Heartwarming. pic.twitter.com/69e1BetpQS — Aditya (@AdityaNM1109) June 7, 2025

God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar arrived at #AamirKhan's home last night

The way the sitaares chanted for him was special. #SitaareZameenPar should be watched by everyone for these 10 special people pic.twitter.com/v1wSTKKtzM — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) June 7, 2025

Meanwhile, The England vs India Test series that starts from June 20 will now be played for the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, according to a report in bbc.com. India great Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in Test history with a tally of 15,921 in 200 Tests played between 1989 and 2013. James Anderson is England's all-time leading wicket-taker with 704 Test wickets in 188 matches. While Tendulkar retired in 2013, Anderson called time on his career in 2024.

Earlier, from 2007, the Pataudi Trophy was the name of the India vs England bilateral contest played in England. The Pataudi Trophy was first awarded in 2007 to commemorate 75 years of first India vs England Test. India vs England Test series played in India is called the Anthony de Mello Trophy, named after a former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).