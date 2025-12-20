India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan expressed his delight on his comeback in the Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-man squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Shubman Gill, who has been the vice-captain of the T20I team, dropped amid fitness and form concerns, and Axar Patel returning to deputy duties. Kishan returns to the side as a second wicketkeeper-batter choice on the back of a title-winning campaign for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) recently, where he also emerged as the top run-getter.

While speaking to ANI, Ishan Kishan said, "I am very happy. Also very happy for my domestic team, Jharkhand, on winning their maiden SMAT trophy! Everyone played really well!"

Ishan, who had a marvellous SMAT 2025/26 campaign with Jharkhand, leading them to their first-ever SMAT title, has returned to the side after last playing a T20I against Australia in late 2023.

He top-scored in SMAT with 517 runs in 10 innings at 57.44, including two centuries and two fifties, including a century in the final against Haryana, and striking at over 197.

The team was announced by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia at the board's headquarters on Saturday, in the presence of captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Speaking at the news conference, Agarkar said Gill missed out because India was considering alternative combinations at the top of the order. The Chief Selector also reiterated that Gill was a champion player.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)