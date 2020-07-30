Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it welcomed five Rafale fighter jets at its Ambala Air Base on Wednesday. The batting legend was conferred with the honorary rank of Group Captain by the Indian Air Force in 2010. On Thursday, Sachin Tendulkar shared the IAF's tweet on the Rafale fighter jets and said: "Heartiest congratulations to #IndianAirForce for adding the state-of-the-art fighter jet Rafale, to our fleet. It's a massive upgrade for our Defence Forces who are tirelessly protecting our nation in the skies. Jai Hind."

The IAF had tweeted: "The Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria & AOC-in-C WAC Air Marshal B Suresh welcomed the first five IAF Rafales which arrived at AF Stn Ambala today. #IndianAirForce #RafaleInIndia #Rafales."

Jai Hind — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 30, 2020

Earlier, batsman Suresh Raina also shared the IAF's tweet and said: "A glorious moment for entire nation as @IAF_MCC gets 5 Rafale to join it's "Golden Arrows" squadron. This will surely strengthen our nation security. Congratulations to the entire nation ! Jai Hind."

A glorious moment for entire nation as @IAF_MCC gets 5 Rafale to join it's "Golden Arrows" squadron. This will surely strengthen our nation security. Congratulations to the entire nation ! Jai Hind #RafaleInIndia #IndianAirForce — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 29, 2020

"Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation #RafaleInIndia," India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted along with a picture of five Rafales.

Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation #RafaleInIndia — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 29, 2020

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests and 463 One-day Internationals, scoring 15,921 runs in the longest format and 18,426 runs in ODI cricket. He is the only batsman to have scored 100 international centuries.

The 47-year-old was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 1994, followed by Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (1997-98), Padma Shri (1999) and Padma Vibhushan (2008).