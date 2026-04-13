Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali paid their last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who died at the age of 92 on Sunday. Draped in the Tricolour, the body of the legendary playback singer was placed for public homage at her residence. In a viral video, Sachin and Anjali got emotional as they reached Asha Bhosle's residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, to attend the funeral. Sachin and Anjali broke down as they greeted the family of the legendary singer.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar gets emotional as he arrives to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Grande, Lower Parel.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lLA2qis5Nq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

Last month, Bhosle made one of her final public appearances at the wedding of Sachin and Anjali's son, Arjun Tendulkar.

On Monday, former Australia pacer Brett Lee also paid an emotional tribute to Bhosle, recalling their unique musical collaboration in 2007.

The unlikely partnership between Lee and Bhosle had captured widespread attention in 2007 with the release of the track You're the One for Me, a song that brought together cricket and music fans alike and went on to become immensely popular.

Reflecting on that experience, Lee shared a heartfelt message on social media:

"I had the pleasure of writing and recording You're the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It's something I'll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn't just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There's no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come," Lee penned on Instagram while sharing a picture with the legendary singer.

(With IANS Inputs)

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