Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are two of the greatest cricketers to walk the earth. Often regarded as the standout batters of their era, Tendulkar and Lara put rivalry and comparisons aside and became friends off the field. In a candid conversation on NDTV, Tendulkar and Lara reflected on their era of cricket, with Lara labelling it as the best era. Lara also pointed out a major flaw in modern batters, while Tendulkar put forth a piece of golden advice for youngsters.

"To grow up in an era of cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, Muttiah Muralitharan and the late Shane Warne, I believe it was the best two decades of cricket that you could've ever seen," Lara said, speaking on NDTV.

Tendulkar chipped in, urging Lara to put his own name in the mix as well.

"And I can't leave out (Glenn) McGrath, (Curtly) Ambrose and Wasim Akram," Lara further said. "You're leaving out Brian Lara!" pointed out Tendulkar.

The West Indies great also pointed out a key difference between batters of his era and batters of today.

"Something that's missing in the T10 and T20 games, I think a lot of the batters now don't look to see what's coming out of the bowler's hands, because there is so much pressure to score runs, so much pressure to look for the short ball or half volley and smash it down the ground," Lara said.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar - the highest run-scorer in cricket history - offered a piece of advice to the younger generation.

Tendulkar revealed that it had taken Sri Lankan spin legend Muralitharan 18 months to master his now famous 'doosra' delivery, and emphasized the importance of patience.

"I'll give you a one-liner in between. Today's generation wants everything right now. But I believe, you can either have it 'right' or have it 'now. There is no such thing as a 'right now'," Tendulkar said to loud cheers in the conversation held in Dallas, United States.

"Murali is an example of that. For 18 months, he kept working on the doosra in the nets, but did not use it in an international match. The only reason was that in trying to overdo things in the nets, he might have lost his main weapon - the normal off-spin," Tendulkar added.

While Tendulkar tops the list of run-scorers in both Tests and ODIs, Lara also boasts over 10,000 runs in both formats, becoming the first West Indies cricketer to do so.