The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman Justice (retd) DK Jain will decide the quantum of punishment for cricket S Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the infamous IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal . Last month, Supreme Court had set aside the life ban imposed on the India fast bowler by BCCI. The top court asked the BCCI Ombudsman to reconsider the quantum of punishment within three months.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and KM Joseph said this while hearing an application filed by BCCI.

The cricket board has said that since its disciplinary committee, which had earlier dealt with Sreesanth's matter is no longer operational, the matter be referred to the Ombudsman appointed by the Supreme Court.

On March 15, the top court had quashed the BCCI disciplinary committee's order imposing a life ban on Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the matter.

The court had then said that the disciplinary committee may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.

Last month, the top court had also said that its verdict shall have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against the former cricketer in the Delhi High Court, where the Delhi Police has challenged a trial court's order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth, in the IPL spot-fixing case.

A single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court had lifted the life ban imposed on the 35-year-old cricketer by the BCCI and had set aside all proceedings against him initiated by the board. Later, the division bench of the high court had restored the ban on a petition filed by the BCCI against the single-judge bench's order.

(With Inputs from A Vaidyanathan and PTI)