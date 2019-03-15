Supreme Court Cancels Life Ban On S Sreesanth, Asks BCCI To Reconsider Punishment

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Board of Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) disciplinary committee's order imposing a life ban on former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said the disciplinary committee of the BCCI may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.

The bench made it clear that Sreesanth will get the opportunity of being heard by the committee on the quantum of the punishment.

The apex court also said that its verdict shall have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against the former cricketer in the Delhi High Court, where the Delhi Police has challenged a trial court''s order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth, in the IPL spot-fixing case.

The bench passed this order on Sreesanth's plea challenging the decision of a division bench of the Kerala High Court which had restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI.