 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Supreme Court Cancels Life Ban On S Sreesanth, Asks BCCI To Reconsider Punishment

Updated: 15 March 2019 11:16 IST

S Sreesanth will get an opportunity to be heard by BCCI's disciplinary committee on the quantum of punishment.

Supreme Court Cancels Life Ban On S Sreesanth, Asks BCCI To Reconsider Punishment
S Sreesanth contended that life ban on him was "completely unfair". © PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Board of Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) disciplinary committee's order imposing a life ban on former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said the disciplinary committee of the BCCI may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.

The bench made it clear that Sreesanth will get the opportunity of being heard by the committee on the quantum of the punishment.

The apex court also said that its verdict shall have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against the former cricketer in the Delhi High Court, where the Delhi Police has challenged a trial court''s order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth, in the IPL spot-fixing case.

The bench passed this order on Sreesanth's plea challenging the decision of a division bench of the Kerala High Court which had restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI. 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sreesanth Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sreesanth will get the opportunity of being heard by the committee
  • Sreesanth, Chandila and Chavan were cleared of spot-fixing charges
  • Kerala High Court had reimposed the life ban on Sreesanth
Related Articles
Supreme Court Reserves Order On Sreesanth
Supreme Court Reserves Order On Sreesanth's Plea Against Lifetime Ban By BCCI
Decision Imposing Life Ban On Sreesanth "Fully Sustainable In Law": BCCI To SC
Decision Imposing Life Ban On Sreesanth "Fully Sustainable In Law": BCCI To SC
No Evidence Against Me, Life Ban Imposed By BCCI Unfair: Sreesanth Tells Supreme Court
No Evidence Against Me, Life Ban Imposed By BCCI Unfair: Sreesanth Tells Supreme Court
Confessed To Crime As Police Threatened To Implicate My Family: Sreesanth To Supreme Court
Confessed To Crime As Police Threatened To Implicate My Family: Sreesanth To Supreme Court
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Said Some Wrong Things But Others Have Made Bigger Mistakes: S Sreesanth
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Said Some Wrong Things But Others Have Made Bigger Mistakes: S Sreesanth
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.