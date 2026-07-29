Just a day after quitting his role as Team India's assistant coach, under head coach Gautam Gambhir, Ryan Ten Doeschate has joined 3-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Doeschate has joined the franchise as its Head of Cricket Strategy, marking his return to the Knight Riders family in a role that will oversee cricket strategy, talent acquisition and development across its global franchises. In a press release, the Knight Riders said: "Ryan will lead the strategic direction for scouting, player recruitment, squad planning and performance evaluation across the Knight Riders network. He will work closely with the coaching teams to help build a consistent cricketing philosophy and approach across all Knight Riders franchises. As part of his role, he will also serve as Assistant Coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 and Los Angeles Knight Riders in the MLC."

Venky Mysore, CEO, Knight Riders Sports, said on the appointment of Ten Doeschate: "We are delighted to welcome Tendo back to the Knight Riders family. His deep understanding of our philosophy, combined with his experience across franchise and international cricket, makes him ideally suited for this role. He will help shape the next phase of growth across the Knight Riders ecosystem."

Speaking of his decision to join the Knight Riders, Ten Doeschate said: "I'm excited to be back with the Knight Riders in this role. This is a unique opportunity to work with the coaching & analytics teams across our global franchises to strengthen our scouting/player development systems, and to build a long-term cricket strategy."

Ryan's journey with the Knight Riders family started first as a player for KKR in 2011 & he was a key member of the title-winning squads in IPL 2012 and 2014. He later became an important part of the coaching group in 2022 and during their third IPL championship title in 2024.

With Inputs from KKR release

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