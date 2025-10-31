Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world and, therefore, his business ventures also garner a lot of attention. Kohli entered the world of hospitality with the One8 Commune restaurant chain some years ago, and it has once again become a point of conversation on social media. In particular, Kohli's One8 Commune restaurant in Juhu, which was built after a renovation of legendary singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow, has caught attention for its fancy cuisine, elegant design and eye-popping prices.

Located in the coastal suburb of Juhu near Mumbai, Virat Kohli's One8 Commune outlet opened in 2022, as the star cricketer paid tribute to Kishore Kumar by revamping his 'Gouri Kunj' bungalow into a luxurious restaurant.

The place possesses a unique charm, with the modern architecture, serene design and glass ceilings.

"I like restaurants where you can go anytime. The kitchen opens in the morning and runs through the day. We also have events here. The interiors are raw and casual. The vibe was always meant to be chilled out," Kohli had said in a video tour off the restaurant.

While the cuisine has an elaborate range, the astonishing prices of some of the items have recently caught the eyeballs of netizens.

According to Zomato, the rich Lucknowi Dum Lamb biryani comes in at Rs 978, while the chicken chettinad preparation would set you back Rs 878.

Common food items also come at a premium. Salted fries at the Juhu outlet cost Rs 348, while a tandoori roti or baby naan is worth Rs 118.

The most expensive dish in the menu is the large plate of the non-vegetarian Lamb Shank, coming in at Rs 2,318.

The grand dessert options also come at a significant price - Rs 748 for a Mascarpone cheesecake, Rs 818 for the special 'King Kohli' chocolate mousse and Rs 918 for the Signature Sizzling Croissant.