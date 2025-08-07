India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal took everyone by surprise after he had announced his desire to leave Mumbai domestic team and play for Goa. In April this year, Jaiswal had submitted an application to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) asking for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to switch to Goa. However, after a month of putting in his request, Jaiswal withdrew his application. In his email, he had mentioned that he is available to represent Mumbai in the next domestic season.

Recently, MCA president Ajinkya Naik revealed that Jaiswal's decision was influenced by none other than India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, who advised him to continue play for Mumbai.

"Rohit asked Yashasvi to stay on in Mumbai at this stage of his career. He explained that there is a lot of pride and prestige in playing for Mumbai, which has won the Ranji Trophy a record 42 times. Rohit also told him to remember that it was because of Mumbai cricket he got a platform to play for India and that he should be grateful," Naik told Mumbai Mirror, as quoted by India Today.

"After discussing this with Rohit and a few other stalwarts who represented India and Mumbai, Jaiswal sent an email to us requesting us to withdraw his NOC for a shift to Goa. We approved his request," he added.

Earlier in May, it was reported by the PTI that Jaiswal had emailed his request of withdrawing his application.

"I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed !," Jaiswal wrote.

"So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association!," he added.

Jaiswal, who moved from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi to Mumbai as a young player and rose through the ranks to make his debut across formats for India over the last couple of years, was also believed to have shifted to Goa from Mumbai owing to the prospect of becoming their captain.