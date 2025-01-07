India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma put an end to rumours around his future in the longest format after deciding to sit out the Sydney Test. Rohit spoke to the broadcaster during the match and confirmed that the decision to miss the final match of the series was purely because the team didn't want too many out-of-form batters in the team. But, that doesn't mean he is stepping away from the game. While Rohit has confirmed his intention to continue playing in the whits, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not willing to let that statement affect its plans for the veteran star.

After Jay Shah moved on from the BCCI to become the new ICC chairman, the board is still awaiting the appointment of a new secretary. It has been learned that Devajit Saikia is set to take up the role of the board's secretary on Sunday in a Special General Meeting (SGM), which is when many pressing matters like Rohit's future could be discussed.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Saikia is scheduled to discuss the way forward with the Indian team management and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. As per the report, Rohit's statement during the 5th Test against Australia, saying he "isn't going anywhere" wouldn't be taken into consideration while charting future plans.

@ImRo45 reveals what it truly means to lead #TeamIndia, & highlights the dedication and years of hard work required to reach this role!



Rohit's interview with the broadcaster Star Sports reportedly came after the skipper tried to find an 'escape route' to the World Test Championship final. India needed to win the SCG match in order to remain in contention but even Rohit's absence couldn't lift the team to get the desired result.

"Rohit was waiting to see if India could find an escape route to the WTC final. Now, it's really up to him whether to continue to fight for a spot," said a BCCI official, who did not wish to be named. "But the decision will be down to Ajit Agarkar and his selection committee."

While players would have their own plans going forward, the final call over Rohit and other players' futures will be taken by Ajit Agarkar and his fellow selectors.