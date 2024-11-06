Team India's horrific 0-3 series defeat against New Zealand in the Test series has seen questions being raised on Rohit Sharma's future as the team's captain in the longest format. The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being touted by many as the make-or-break series for Rohit's Test career. While Jasprit Bumrah is the designated vice-captain in India's Test side, a different candidate has emerged as the No. 1 choice for full-time captaincy in the books of former India batter Mohammad Kaif.

Sharing his honest opinion on the Test captaincy subject, Kaif feels wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is the only 'worthy' successor to Rohit for the leadership role in the red-ball format.

"From the current team, only Rishabh Pant is the contention to be Test captain. He's worthy of it, whenever he's played, he's put the Indian team in front. Whichever number he comes to play, he's ready to play a match-winning knock. He's scored in all types of conditions be it England, Australia or South Africa. Be it seaming to turning tracks, he's a complete batter," said Kaif on his Instagram.

Highlighting the impact Pant created in the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, Kaif suggested that the wicket-keeper batter had the Kiwis nervous for as long as he was on the pitch. Kaif also lauded Pant's dramatic improvement in recent years, saying he is the only true candidate for Test captaincy once Rohit steps down.

"When Rishabh Pant will be playing his last Test match, he will retire as a legend. He's shown that already, his keeping has improved drastically. Till he was at the crease, New Zealand didn't breathe easy. Hence, I believe from the current lot, if you're looking for a future captain, Rishabh Pant deserves to be Rohit Sharma's successor especially in Test cricket," he added.