Every time the external noise around Rohit Sharma steps up, he steps up to silence the doubters. On the tour of England, the former India captain did the same as he smashed a brilliant 138 off 110 balls in the third and final ODI. Though India went on to lose the game, the knock silenced the 'outside noise' that had suggested that the match would be his last in the Indian shirt. That has been the case for the veteran opener the last couple of years at least. With his departure from T20Is and Test cricket sealed, the central question grew increasingly pointed: can the 39-year-old push all the way to the 2027 ODI World Cup in pursuit of the trophy that has continued to evade him?

Yet, following a crucial high-level review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) firmly stepped in to silence the retirement chatter around the Hitman.

Addressing reporters following the briefing, which featured head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI's new Director of Cricket VVS Laxman, alongside format leaders Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, the board's Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia came out fiercely in support of the former India captain.

"He is playing superbly in all the matches. So what more do you want? In the last match, he scored 138 runs. So why is there speculation? For now, I don't want to give any fodder to the speculators," Saikia said after the meeting amid speculations that Rohit's future was also discussed in the meeting.

Saikia also pointed to Rohit's recent hundred at Lord's, a masterclass of controlled aggression that proved his elite timing, range, and tempo remain completely intact.

BCCI Unperturbed By Outside Chatter

Despite endless debate over whether Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and Gambhir are preparing to fast-track an immediate succession plan, Saikia made it clear that Rohit's position in the 50-over setup was never up for debate during the meeting.

"No, no. We have basically thought about what should be our way forward in terms of team preparation and all, because we have a lot of series coming up."

Highlighting the long road of international commitments ahead, Saikia outlined a demanding calendar that leaves little room for unnecessary distractions.

"We have the Afghanistan series immediately, followed by the West Indies ODI series, as well as the T20Is, and thereafter a very important and crucial series in New Zealand. That will be followed by another series, most probably against Zimbabwe, and then we have the five-Test series against Australia - the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," he added.

Are Gambhir, Agarkar On Board?

For the leadership group of Gambhir and Agarkar, managing the twilight phase of a legend's career is a tricky affair. The duo has already been in the line of fire over the way Rohit and Virat Kohli's Test careers came to an end. They might have to handle Rohit's ODI swansong a little more carefully, maybe learn from the mistake Mumbai Indians made in the IPL.

While there's no denying that Yashasvi Jaiswal is a brilliant option at the top of the batting order in the 50-over format, it's also a fact that Rohit has been one of the most destructive white-ball openers in world cricket today.

There has been chatter over a divide between the Agarkar-Gambhir duo and the BCCI top bosses over Rohit Sharma's future. Going by Saikia's comments, however, it looks like the tide is favouring the veteran opener at the moment.

Despite the chatter outside the field, Rohit hasn't looked focused on his game, his fitness, and the dream of lifting the World Cup trophy in South Africa.

As the selection committee maps out workload management for the gruelling schedule ahead, Rohit knows he has to earn his place in the team by performance, not by talks alone.

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