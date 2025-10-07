Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could become 'former players' very soon with the BCCI turning their focus to the ODI World Cup 2027, according to a report by The Telegraph. While both players were included in the India squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit as the captain. The move divided opinions among both fans as well as experts but media reports claimed that in the near future, the selection of both Rohit and Virat will be completely based on 'merit'. The report by The Telegraph added that it will be 'tough' for both stalwarts to find a place in the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"The national selection committee's decision to remove Rohit from the ODI captaincy has sent across a stern message to perform or perish and practically put them on notice," the report said.

"As the selectors chalk out the roadmap for the 2027 World Cup, it will be tough for both the stalwarts to look beyond the three ODIs in Australia. India will then play three more matches against South Africa in November-December and as many versus New Zealand in January."

"Not many believe that they can perform at their best after more than seven months of hiatus from competitive cricket. Sources in the BCCI suggest that Rohit, who would be 40 when the quadrennial showpiece event gets underway in South Africa, was never in the selectors' shortlist," the report added.

Both Virat and Rohit last played for India back in March 2025 when India clinched the Champions Trophy title. While both players came up with good performances in the tournament, they have not played any cricket since with the exception of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"There is no doubt that Agarkar and Gambhir have been baying for fresh legs in this format too and neither past record nor reputation will count when it comes to sealing places in the playing XI," the report concluded.