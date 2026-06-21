The Men's Selection Committee on Sunday picked India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Subject to fitness clearance), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

Varun Chakravarthy is in the final stages of his rehab at the BCCI COE following his left foot injury sustained in the TATA IPL 2026. He is ruled out of the T20I series against Ireland.

India's updated squad for Ireland T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna

More updates to follow

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