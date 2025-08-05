Indian Premier League is a tournament that started in 2008. Since its inception, the mega event has produced many star cricketers. The fact that young talents get an opportunity to compete with and against international stars and veteran players makes IPL a crucial part of India's cricketing set-up. One of the IPL legends AB de Villiers, in a podcast recently, picked his all-time XI. The ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru star picked a total of 7 Indian players and four overseas. In the picked team, de Villiers named himself at the fifth spot.

"Rohit Sharma, Matthew Hayden, Virat Kohli at three, Suryakumar Yadav, myself at five, at six let's go Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni seven, Bumrah at eight, Yuzi Chahal nine, Lasith Malinga ten, I'll just throw a little spin in the works, Daniel Vettori at eleven," said de Villiers on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

AB de Villiers' All-Time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Matthew Hayden, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lasith Malinga, Daniel Vettori.

De Villiers was part of the South Africa Champions team in the recently-concluded World Champinship of Legends 2025. He played a crucial role in the side lifting its first-ever WCL title. The right-handed batter scored three centuries in the T20 tournament, one of them came in the final.

De Villiers shone with his sensational century as South Africa Champions outplayed Pakistan Champions by 9 wickets to clinch their maiden WCL title at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez won the toss and opted to bat first. Sharjeel Khan scored 76 runs, helping Pakistan post 195 for 5 in the alloted 20 overs. Wayne Parnell (2 for 32) and Hardus Viljoen (2 for 38) picked two wickets apiece for South Africa. In the chase, the Proteas reached home without breaking a sweat, thanks to AB de Villiers' 120 not out off 60 balls.

Earlier in the season, de Villiers scored 116 not out against England Champions and then followed it up with 123-run knock vs Australia Champions.