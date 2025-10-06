Rohit Sharma was informed about the change in ODI captaincy 'some time ago' and not on the day of team selection for the Australia series, according to a report by The Telegraph. Shubman Gill replaced Rohit as India's new ODI captain ahead of the three-match series against Australia. Rohit was included in the squad but he will have no leadership role in the team. During the press conference, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Rohit was informed about the decision but did not elaborate on the details of their conversation. The report claims that it was a plan devised by Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir a while ago and Rohit was informed about the change much before the team selection.

"The plan to put Shubman Gill in charge of the ODI side had been devised much earlier and the new Test captain's success in England only helped the selectors and the team management's cause. The blueprint, devised by Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir, was kept a closely guarded secret and got the approval of the power-wielders in the Board."

"There is talk that Rohit had been informed about the decision some time ago and not on Saturday. The chief selector didn't wish to reveal the time of his dialogue with Rohit. How Rohit reacted to the selectors' choice is open to speculation," the report said.

The report by The Telegraph added that it will be 'tough' for both stalwarts to find a place in the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"The national selection committee's decision to remove Rohit from the ODI captaincy has sent across a stern message to perform or perish and practically put them on notice," the report said.

"As the selectors chalk out the roadmap for the 2027 World Cup, it will be tough for both the stalwarts to look beyond the three ODIs in Australia. India will then play three more matches against South Africa in November-December and as many versus New Zealand in January."

"Not many believe that they can perform at their best after more than seven months of hiatus from competitive cricket. Sources in the BCCI suggest that Rohit, who would be 40 when the quadrennial showpiece event gets underway in South Africa, was never in the selectors' shortlist," the report added.