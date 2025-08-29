Indian cricket team ODI skipper Rohit Sharma will report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on September 13 for fitness assessment tests, according to a report by Times Of India. "Yes, Rohit will be at the BCCI's CoE from September 13 for fitness tests. He will be based here for two-three days and will also practice at the facility to fine-tune his preparations for the Australia white-ball tour in November," a source told TOI. "With the CoE also staging the Duleep Trophy final at its main ground (A) from September 11-15, Rohit will undergo fitness tests and train at a different ground at the same facility," the source added.

Along with the Yo-Yo test, Rohit will reportedly undergo the newly-introduced Bronco test as well as the BCCI look to include the rugby-centric test as part of their assessments.

There were also some reports that claimed Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, can also play for India A in the three-match ODI series against Australia A. The series can be a good preparation for both Rohit and Virat ahead of the ODI series against Australia beginning October 19 in Perth.

Rohit has not played a single international match since the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9. The last time that he featured in any match was back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he played for Mumbai Indians in a match against Punjab Kings.

Earlier, ex-India batter Manoj Tiwary said that Rohit may find it difficult to clear the Bronco Test.

"You know, the Bronco Test will be one of the toughest fitness test parameters that has been introduced by Indian cricket. But the only question is, why now? Why not when your new head coach got the assignment from the very first series? Whose idea is it? Who introduced this? Who enforced this Bronco Test a few days back? So it is a question for which I don't have an answer, but the observation says that it is going to be difficult for Rohit Sharma if he doesn't work really hard on his fitness. And I think he will be stopped at the Bronco Test," Tiwary told Crictracker.