Rohit Sharma is all set to play in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and he will be leading the side as well, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Earlier, there were speculations that the trio of Rohit, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will miss the entire tour of Sri Lanka with KL Rahul possibly becoming the ODI captain for the upcoming series. However, the report claims that Rohit will be back in action while Virat and Bumrah will enjoy an extended leave after playing non-stop cricket. India will play just six ODIs before the Champions Trophy 2025 and the report said that it was a big reason behind Rohit's involvement. The series will also be Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as Team India head coach.

Meanwhile, the T20I captaincy remains a topic of discussion as Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have both emerged as strong contenders. However, media reports believe that SKY hold an advantage in the race as the team management is concerned about Hardik's fitness struggles.

Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as the dark horse to become India's T20 captain till the 2026 World Cup and might just pip top contender Hardik Pandya, whose elevation from the vice-captain's position was being seen as a natural progression up until now.

Pandya made himself available for the shortest format games against Sri Lanka this month but it has emerged that Suryakumar, who captained India in eight T20Is against Australia and South Africa last year, is the preferred choice of new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

It is learnt that both Gambhir and Agarkar spoke to Pandya about this change of plan earlier this evening and explained to him that a long-term option was being finalised to ensure stability.

The T20 leadership role fell vacant after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to his international career in the shortest format following India's World Cup triumph last month in the West Indies.

Pandya, one of the heroes of that victory, will take a break during the three-match ODI series against the island nation due to "personal reasons". The T20Is against Sri Lanka will run from July 27 to 30 in Pallekele, followed by the ODIs from August 2 to 7 in Colombo.

Advertisement

The squad for the series is expected to be announced in the next couple of days.

"Hardik Pandya was India's T2O vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and was supposed to lead the side but there is a very strong feeling that SKY would be the potential leader not only for the Sri Lanka series but till the 2026 World Cup," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Hardik's break from ODIs is for very personal reasons. He doesn't have any fitness issue as is being suggested in the media," the official said.

(With PTI inputs)