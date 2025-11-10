Former South Africa batter Hashim Amla picked his all-time ODI XI while speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube podcast. He picked India batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist as his openers. At No. 3, Amla went for India maestro Virat Kohli, who holds the record for hitting the most centuries in the format (51). With a combined 20,000 runs to their name, former West Indies captain Brian Lara and South Africa talisman AB de Villiers completed the top five.

At No. 6, Amla picked his long-time South Africa teammate Jacques Kallis, followed by Team India icon MS Dhoni at No. 7. In the bowling he went for two spinners and as many pacers.

Kohli is the only player from Amla's XI who remains an active cricketer in the international circuit.

A bona fide legend in 50-over cricket, Virat, the second-highest run-getter in ODIs of all time, is the fastest to achieve milestones of 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, and 14,000 runs in the format's history. In 305 ODIs, Virat has garnered 14,255 runs, and with a tally of 51, he holds the record for most centuries by a player in the format.

In terms of trophies, Virat has the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2013, 2025 ICC Champions Trophy sitting in his cabinet, having made vital contributions in these title wins, particularly in knockout matches.

He has the second-highest runs in ICC Cricket World Cup history, with 1,795 runs in 37 matches at an average of 59.83, including five centuries and 12 fifties.

Hashim Amla's all-time ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist, Virat Kohli, Brian Lara, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, and Dale Steyn

