It's more than a week since the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team's loss in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. India's wait for an ICC title continues. the last time, India won an ICC Trophy, MS Dhoni was still the captain. After India's latest loss in the ODI Cricket World Cup, the speculation has been that the team might get a new head coach. Rahul Dravid's current tenure as the Indian cricket team head coach has ended. Whether he will seek an extension is the question.

Former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir, member of India's 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup and 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup, said that Rahul Dravid should be given an extension. But he also added one more thing.

"The way India have played in the World Cup, his contract should be renewed automatically. It will be very bad if you judge a coach by just one match. Whatever is with the players, its the same for the coach. Every player. every coach wants to win the World Cup for the team. So, if he wants to renew...there can be nothing better than continuity," Gautam Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

"However, I want to add one thing. I never understood one thing. It happened during our time in 2011 too. When you say that you want to win the World Cup an individual, doesn't matter who that is... this statement is not right.

"You are trying to win the World Cup for the entire country. And if you want to say such a thing then don't say it in the media. Keep it within yourself. The truth is, it is more important to win a World Cup for the nation. I was asked the same in 2011 when everyone said we were trying to win the World Cup for one individual, I said no I want to win the Cup for my country. I picked up the bat for my country. So Rohit probably shouldn't have said this."

Ahead of the Cricket World Cup final, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma had said: "The way he stood by the players in difficult times especially during the T20 World Cup, where we had a good run up until that semifinal, where we lost. How he reacted to certain situations and informing the players was helpful. He wants to be part of this big occasion, and it's for us to do it for him."

Gautam Gambhir added that Rahul Dravid's contract as Indian cricket team coach should be extended by two years. "But as far as Dravid's coaching credentials are concerned, he should be definitely given an extension if he wants to continue. I am very happy with his tenure. And not just for a year but at least two years because India will enter a rebuilding phase soon. You might not see Rohit Sharma, Bumrah and Shami in the next World Cup. So it's important to build towards the 50 over World Cup," he added.