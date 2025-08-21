Dhanashree Verma, social media influencer and ex-wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, recently broke her silence on the couple's much-publicised divorce. After 18 months of living separately, Chahal and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025. According to reports, the cricketer paid Rs 4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree addressed her personal life and the rumors surrounding a "fake marriage". The couple tied the knot in December 2020. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent.

On Thursday, Dhanashree posted a photo on her Instagram story that read: "It's time to rise. A new chapter begins now.

"There is a reason why we say 'personal life'. It has to be private. And look, a coin has two sides. Taali ek haath se to bajti nahi (You can't clap with one hand). Just because I am not speaking it doesn't give anyone the power to take advantage of that. It is not correct. I think it should not happen with anybody," said Dhanashree.

Dhanashree added that while she has her side of the story and could share it in the future, she is currently focused on her career.

"If you want to achieve great things, you don't have to address it again and again. I do have a lot to speak about it, I have my side of my story, do I want to delve into that? No. Do I wish to delve into that? Maybe, in the future," she added.

The Bombay High Court in March requested the family court to decide the divorce plea. The high court also waived the six-month cooling period stipulated for every couple after filing of the divorce plea under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Chahal and Verma had filed a joint petition before the high court, seeking that the cooling-off period be waived in their case as they applied for divorce by mutual consent.

The petition had also prayed for a direction to the family court to decide the divorce petition expeditiously.

The couple challenged the family court order of February 20 refusing to waive the cooling-off period.