India batsman Rohit Sharma has been active on social media platforms during the lockdown as the nation fights against the coronavirus pandemic . Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and talked about how coronavirus has changed human lives but has also given Earth the opportunity to heal itself. In his tweet, Rohit Sharma said, "This virus has come like a storm in all of our lives and disrupted what we call normal. If we wanted to look at things in a positive way, Mother Earth is finding her way to heal. Times like these make you grasp for the silver linings and that's what we must cling to".

This ???? has come like a storm in all of our lives and disrupted what we call normal. If we wanted to look at things in a positive way, Mother Earth is finding her way to heal. Times like these make you grasp for the silver linings and that's what we must cling to ???????????????????????????????? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 14, 2020

Rohit is often seen taking to social media to urge citizens to follow the guidelines laid out by the Indian government in the fight against coronavirus. Earlier, he had donated Rs 80 lakhs to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Rohit Sharma, vice-captain of the Indian team in ODIs and T20Is is also the brand ambassador of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and has campaigned actively to save the Indian Rhino.

The right-handed batsman was supposed to lead the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the cash-rich league got postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a safety measure in the fight against the coronavirus threat. Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the IPL with 4 championships to his name.

All cricket tournaments have been put on hold as the world fights against the coronavirus pandemic.