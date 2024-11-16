India skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby boy. Multiple social media reports from fans emerged on Friday night, announcing the news. However, according to the sources, the news is now confirmed. Rohit and Ritika are already parents to daughter Samaira, who will be turning six on December 30. Though there is still no confirmation regarding the exact time of birth, the couple is likely to make the announcement and share the news with the fans soon.

Rohit had not travelled with the Indian team to Perth for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia. It led to a lot of speculation about whether he would be able to lead in the initial Tests.

The first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia will start in Perth on November 22.

The highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia will kick-start in Perth from November 22. During the pre-departure press conference, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had stated that there's still no official confirmation regarding Rohit's absence.

"At the moment there's no confirmation. Hopefully he will be available. We'll let you know," Gambhir told the press.

The head coach also stated that if Rohit misses the first match, then vice-captain and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be donning the captain's hat.

Not just captaincy, Rohit's absence will also open a gate for a new opener in the team. Regarding that role, Gambhir said, "If Rohit is not available, we have got (Abhimanyu) Easwaran and KL (Rahul) in Australia. We will take a call."