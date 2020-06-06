Rohit Sharma, India opening batsman, caught up with his teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal in a show ''Open nets with Mayank'' on BCCI.tv. During the interview, both Rohit and Dhawan recalled their best moments so far in Indian cricket and opened up about their camaraderie on and off the field. Rohit, while recalling his third double century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), revealed the reason why his wife Ritika Sajdeh cried in the stands in Mohali as the right-handed batsman created history by becoming the only player to have three 200-plus scores in the 50-over format.

Rohit said that when he asked Ritika why she got emotional when he achieved the milestone, she said that when he went for a quick single and dived while batting on 195, she thought he had twisted his hand.

"I just asked her why did she cry? She told me she thought before that, I think it was my 196th run where I had to dive, so she thought I had twisted my hand. That was a real worrying factor for her and she got really emotional because of that, I guess," Rohit told Mayank.

Rohit further mentioned that the knock was special because it came on the day of his wedding anniversary.

Rohit has three double hundreds to his name in ODIs, two of them came against Sri Lanka while the other one came against Australia in 2013.

Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format. He had smashed 264 runs against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014.