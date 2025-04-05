Mumbai Indians' veteran player Rohit Sharma was not playing the side's IPL 2025 match vs Lucknow Super Giants on Friday due to injury. Despite not being part of the match, he made sure he helped his team with his tactical inputs. A glimpse of it was seen when Rohit was assisting Hardik Pandya and co. during a strategic time-out in the first innings of the match. LSG were flying high at 69 for 0 after six overs when the break came. 16 balls later, Hardik bowled a well-disguised slower delivery to dismiss Nicholas Pooran, who had scored 75, 70 and 44 in the past three games for LSG.

Hardik bowled a slower bouncer and Pooran ended up mistiming it to Deepak Chahar at short fine leg. He departed at the score of 12 off 6 balls. While reacting to the dismissal, former India player Saba Karim was quick to point out Rohit's role in the dismissal.

"There are only 11 players inside the field. But Rohit Sharma came in from outside and see what he said, 'Bowl a little slower', and that is what Hardik did here. He bowled a slow bouncer. What was the result? It went straight into the hands of Deepak Chahar. Superb strategy," said Karim.

As the camera showed Rohit clapping over the wicket, Karim said, "You should be happy."

Watch it all here:

You don't win 2 ICC trophies and 5 IPL trophies without being a mastermind of the game. pic.twitter.com/E1UUvPDyoE — Kusha Sharma (@Kushacritic) April 4, 2025

Rohit missed the match vs LSG due a knee injury. "Rohit was hit on the knee. He is missing out," Hardik had said at toss.

Rohit's form has been a point of concern in the early stages of the tournament. In the three matches he has played so far, the veteran opener has managed 21 runs. He was dismissed for a duck in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), followed by scores of 8 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and 13 against reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Hardik also provided a brief update on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been recovering from a back-related injury.

"Jasprit should be back soon," said the MI captain, raising hopes of the star fast bowler's return in the coming fixtures.

Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start to the season and will be hoping for both Rohit and Bumrah to return to full fitness soon, as they look to build momentum in the tournament.

(With ANI Inputs)