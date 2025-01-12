India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma spoke at length to the top bosses in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in a review meeting held on Saturday. India head coach Gautam Gambhir was also present in the meeting as the BCCI top brass sought response from the Indian team management over the recent run of results, particularly the 1-3 Border-Gavaskar series defeat to Australia and the 0-3 home sweep against New Zealand. In the meeting, it has been reported, that Rohit expressed his intentions of remaining the team's captain for a few more 'months'.

Questions over Rohit's long-term Test future intensified over the course of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, particularly because of his form with the bat. Rohit even decided to bench himself for the final match in Sydney, though India lost that encounter too.

During the meeting with BCCI, where Agarkar and Gambhir also expressed their views, Rohit is said to have told the board that he wants to remain the team's captain for a few more months. The BCCI, meanwhile, has been asked by Rohit to keep searching for a new captain.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, during the meeting, the name of Bumrah as Rohit's long-term successor was proposed but there are a few who remain skeptical of his case. The particular doubt that was raised against Bumrah's case was his ability to lead the team in a 5-match Test series.

Bumrah was part of India's tour of Australia, where he featured in all 5 Tests, even leading the team in two of them. However, he sustained a back injury in the final Test at Sydney and didn't even bowl in the second innings.

Such fitness issues with the country's marquee pacer are bound to see the top bosses doubt his future as a long-term skipper.

Rohit wants to remain India's captain for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, following which the players would join their respective Indian Premier League franchises. After the end of the T20 league, India are scheduled to play England in a 5-match Test series. It isn't yet known whether Rohit will be the captain of the Test team for that event.

The BCCI could take decision on India's long-term captaincy during this phase.