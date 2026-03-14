Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has praised Rohit Sharma over his physical transformation, saying that the veteran batter now looks "slimmer than ever." The former India captain has lost over 10 kilograms in under 12 months to prolong his career, specifically targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif suggested that Rohit has silenced his critics with this change, having been trolled in the past over his "chubby" body type.

He also suggested that Rohit's fitness and form will be major talking points once the ODI World Cup buildup begins a year from now.

"A year from now, you will remember exactly what I am saying now. Whenever Rohit Sharma comes out to bat, this is what you will recall. Look at what he has done with his fitness, look at how his batting is going. His face has completely firmed up, he looks completely young. It's as if he has taken off four or five years from his age. So watch, at the 2027 World Cup, I guarantee you that these are the two things people will talk about regarding Rohit Sharma. The one people used to question, he has completely put a full stop to that now," said Kaif.

"Rohit Sharma completely silenced the critics. People had raised questions in front of him saying that he had become a little heavy, was struggling to move, and was not scoring runs. But Rohit answered all those questions through his performance. He worked on his fitness and now he looks extremely lean and fit, much more than before. He effectively proved the critics wrong by showing that he has worked on his body and is in great shape," he added.

Kaif also took a sharp swipe at critics questioning Rohit's consistency, citing the veteran opener's recent form as a clear answer to his detractors.

"Then the next question people had was whether he would be able to score runs. But if you look at his recent form in ODIs, his centuries, and his overall performance, he has answered that as well. He has ticked both boxes, and now people have nothing left to say," Kaif noted.