After suffering a historic whitewash in the two-match T20I series against Ireland, Team India are now gearing up for the upcoming white-ball series against England. Shreyas Iyer and Co endured a 0-2 defeat in Belfast, marking the first time India have lost any match to Ireland across all three formats. The England series will feature five T20Is and three ODIs, with the 50-over games set to take centre stage as both teams begin preparations for the 2027 World Cup. With the marquee event on the horizon, the spotlight will firmly be on the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

While Kohli missed the recent ODIs against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, his chances of making the World Cup squad appear stronger than Rohit's, thanks to his exceptional fitness and form. However, Rohit has consistently delivered composed performances for India and remains a dependable figure, even after handing over the captaincy to Shubman Gill.

Ahead of the England series, former India wicketkeeper-batter Ambati Rayudu backed Rohit for a place in the World Cup squad, stating that the veteran opener will be keen to deliver a big performance in the upcoming matches.

"I think clarity is very important, especially for him. I'm sure they would have given him the clarity. Maybe they're not just giving us the clarity about Rohit Sharma. So, I just think his experience is invaluable. He needs to be there because he's a leader not only on the ground but also in the dressing room to keep the atmosphere really nice and that is very important when you go into a big tournament like the World Cup," said Rayudu on Sony Sports.

"I'm sure he's in the plans for the World Cup. I think that's the reason why he's been persisted with and his batting is always sublime. It's just that when you play for so many years, your hunger sometimes might not be as much as what it used to be. But definitely when a big tournament comes around, I'm sure he'll step up big time and even in a big series like the one that is coming up against England," he added.

For the England series, selectors dropped Yashasvi Jaiswal from the squad despite his two centuries against Afghanistan. Rayudu stated that both Rohit and Jaiswal deserve a spot in the World Cup team.

"For me, both (Jaiswal and Rohit) of them have a place in the Indian side, if given a choice. Rohit definitely should be in the plans for the ODI World Cup. Not only because he's a great batsman, but also he's a fantastic leader because you need great leadership not only on the ground but also in the dressing room. In critical times, when the team is low, you need all that experience to come to the fore to prep the team up to encounter some really tough challenges which might arise in the World Cup. So you need a player like Rohit Sharma, a leader like Rohit Sharma and when it comes to Jaiswal, I think he deserves an opportunity," he said.

Tune-In: Watch India Tour of England 2026 - England vs. India - 1st T20I on July 1, 2026, from 10:00 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony MAX.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi