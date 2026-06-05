Dinesh Lad, the formative coach of former India captain Rohit Sharma, believes the batsman should ignore critics questioning his fitness and form, and simply enjoy his game to return stronger in his favourite World Cup format next year. Rohit has faced a dip in his recent ODI form, managing just 61 runs across three innings during his last ODI appearance against New Zealand, the slump sparking scrutiny among critics. "Being a coach, I don't think he needs to prove anything to anyone. He badly wants to win the ODI World Cup. I have spoken to him and he is very categoric with what he wants in career. I don't think he needs to prove his fitness. Despite the age factor, he is still fit enough," Lad told PTI Videos during an interview on Friday. "Critics keep talking. It's their job. India needs Rohit's experience if we want to reach the finals. Technique wise there is no problem. Moreover, in 50 overs cricket, you need to settle a bit.

"Rohit has got such technique that allows you to settle and then launch yourself. In IPL also, he showed his technique and he wasn't only playing big shots but also taking the singles and the doubles. I don't understand the critics' point of view. My view is that he must be in the team." Lad also took a dig at former India selector Saba Karim, who said that Rohit would have to "do a lot of heavy lifting" and prove both his fitness and batting form to remain in the selectors' plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Why are the next six months crucial only for only Rohit? It's crucial for all players. Everyone needs to play well to retain their place in the team. I have a 100 per cent guarantee that Rohit will definitely play the 50 overs World Cup in 2027.

"He will do well during these six months and the later months as well. If you give him an opportunity he will do well." Lad added, "I don't think Rohit needs to prove anything to anyone. He has retired from Tests and T20Is, not ODI. And in whatever ODI matches he had played last, he did well. I don't think there is any pressure on him.

"He has scored ODI double century thrice (no other Indian has done it even twice). His ODI records are impeccable. In the 2019 World Cup he scored a record five centuries," the coach pointed out.

Lad said the determination to win an ODI World Cup has kept Rohit motivated to carry on playing the format.

"He knows that if he has to play there should be a reason. The reason is to win the ODI World Cup. He wants to win that for India at any cost. I am sure he will retire only after that. Forget, age factor or strain in legs or injuries, when he wants to play, he will and he will play very well.

"Rohit not playing any other format does not mean he is having free time and enjoying life. He is practicing every day and working constantly on his fitness. Don't worry he is preparing himself hard for the World Cup," Lad said.

What advice would he give Rohit as he enters a crucial phase in his long and distinguished career? "Rohit should stay on the wicket and once he settles down he is a dangerous player. I would like to remind him of how he played in the 2019 World Cup. He should play like that again." "You will get the best of Rohit even after he comes out of sleep. Technique, temperament, fitness all are fine. I think he will be 100 percent ready before the World Cup. He should play domestic 50 overs matches. Criticism will come, but Rohit should ignore it. He should enjoy playing."

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