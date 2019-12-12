 
Rohit Sharma "Humbled And Excited" To Become La Liga Brand Ambassador

Updated: 12 December 2019 14:29 IST

Rohit Sharma added a boost to the Spanish football league La Liga when he became the tournament's brand ambassador.

Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to announce his partnership with La Liga. © Twitter@ImRo45

Rohit Sharma, who got India off to an explosive start in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) against the West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday, has been named Spanish football league La Liga's brand ambassador. On Thursday, Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to announce his new partnership. "Hola India/Espana, as you guys know, football has always held a special place in my heart so this association is so special to me. And to be named the ambassador for the La Liga is so humbling. So excited for this partnership @LaLigaEN," Rohit Sharma tweeted.

La Liga is contested by 20 teams in Spain and a total of 62 teams have competed in the competition since its inception.

Nine teams have been crowned champions, with Real Madrid winning the title a record 33 times and Barcelona, who won the inaugural title in 1929, 26 times.

As of now, current holders Barcelona lead the title race on goal difference. Real Madrid are a close second with 34 points too.

Fierce rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are due to face each other in El Clasico on December 18.

Coming back to cricket, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli hit 16 sixes in total as India posted 240/3 against the West Indies on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma (71) and KL Rahul (91) put on 135 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for India's imposing total.

After Rohit Sharma's fall, Kohli joined the party to flay the West Indies attack.

Rohit Sharma also became the first Indian batsman to hit over 400 international sixes with his first of five strikes over the fence.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket in 2019. He tops the charts with 72 sixes and counting.

Rohit held the record for most sixes in 2017 and 2018 as well with 65 and 74, respectively.

