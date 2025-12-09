SA20 is set to elevate its world-class broadcast experience for Season 4, unveiling a star-studded commentary team featuring some of the biggest names in global cricket. Robin Uthappa , one of India's most respected T20 voices, returns to the panel alongside global icons Dale Steyn and Eoin Morgan . Fans in India can catch every moment of SA20 Season 4 live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network, with the action kicking off on 26th December.

As SA20 gears up for another blockbuster season, viewers can look forward to expert analysis, high-quality storytelling, and in-depth insights from a powerhouse group of analysts who bring decades of international experience to the commentary box.

The addition of Steyn—the greatest fast bowler of his generation—and Morgan—the visionary captain behind England's white-ball revolution—significantly strengthens the analysis across all 34 matches. Their presence will give fans an unparalleled view into fast-bowling tactics, leadership decisions, team strategy, and match-defining moments.

Robin Uthappa , who was part of the broadcast panel in the previous edition, continues his association with SA20. His insights, shaped by extensive experience across the IPL, international cricket, and global T20 leagues, add a valuable layer of perspective during key batting phases, pressure situations, and momentum shifts.

Leading the international charge are big hitters like former England captain Kevin Pietersen, the masterful Indian batsman Robin Uthappa, and the renowned global voice of cricket, Mark Nicholas. And adding their invaluable expertise to the mix is a legendary panel of Proteas icons who know these local conditions better than anyone.

Leading this vital home-ground insight is none other than AB de Villiers, universally acknowledged as one of the best, most destructive hitters T20 cricket has ever seen. He is backed by the strategic genius of JP Duminy, the proven batting prowess of Ashwell Prince, the all-round firepower of Chris Morris, and the pinpoint bowling expertise of Vernon Philander .

Season 4 will once again feature a blend of world cricket legends, beloved South African stars, and accomplished broadcasters, ensuring that every angle of the game—from tactical breakdowns to boundary-side energy—is delivered with depth and flair.

Keeping the action flowing and bringing incredible energy are the likes of Natalie Germanos, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kass Naidoo, Mark Butcher, Nikhil Uttamchandani , Lesego Pooe, Motshidisi Mohono, and Kriya Gangiah

Together, this dynamic and diverse line-up ensures fans around the world receive world-class analysis, compelling narratives, and unmatched entertainment throughout the competition.

The SA20 continues to grow as one of the world's most exciting T20 leagues, bringing top-tier cricketing action to fans across six buzzing host cities: Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Paarl, Centurion, and Gqeberha.

The six competing teams will battle it out in a spectacular showcase of sporting excellence and entertainment:

• Durban's Super Giants

• Joburg Super Kings

• MI Cape Town (Season 3 - 2025 Champions)

• Paarl Royals

• Pretoria Capitals

• Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Season 1 - 2023 & Season 2 - 2024 Champions)



Catch all the action from the SA20 Season 4 which gets underway from December 26, 2025 – January 25, 2026, LIVE & Exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network in India

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)