Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne described wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as the most "amusing" player in the Indian team, ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series between the fierce rivals. Pant, who is set to tour Australia for the third time, will look a play a vital role in India's Border-Gavaskar trophy defence, starting with the first Test in Perth from November 22. Pant played a key role in sealing India's Test series win during the last tour in Australia in 2020-21, and Labuschagne dubbed him a 'funny' guy, but lauded him for playing the sport in the 'right spirit'.

"The one I always find the most amusing is Rishabh Pant. He's always funny, (has) a great laugh, and plays the game in the right spirit,” Labuschagne told Star Sports.

Smith and pacer Josh Hazlewood were asked about the most annoying player/s in the Indian dressing room, and both named all-rounder Jadeja.

“I get annoyed by Jadeja on the field just because he's a very good player. He always finds a way to get in the battle, whether it's scoring runs, taking wickets, or making a great catch. It can be a bit annoying at times, but he's a very good player,” said Smith.

Virat's high energy is always there: Travis Head

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli too popped up in the conversation and Australia wicketkeeper-batter Travis Head felt the former Indian skipper was the most amusing of all.

Head felt that besides always getting runs, Kohli's "high energy" keeps the opponents on their toes.

“I think a lot of people would say Virat just because of how good he is. He's always getting runs, and his high energy is always there. He's always into you,” Head said about Kohli.

Interestingly, when veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was asked the same question, he said that he's "triggered" by all the Indian players.

“I get triggered by all Indian players,” he said.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be aiming for their fifth consecutive Test series win against Australia, besides making it three in a row Down Under.