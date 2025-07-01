After fetching a whopping Rs 27 crore from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction last year, Rishabh Pant could potentially trigger another huge bidding war as he has decided to come in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 auction. Pant, who remains one of the finest Indian batters in the game, is among a number of IPL stars who have shown their interest in playing the DPL. Other than Pant, the likes of Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi are also part of the player auction pool. The auction is set to be held on July 6 and 7 in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), on July 1, also announced the addition of two new franchises to the DPL, taking the total count to 8 teams.

The two new franchises added are:

Outer Delhi franchise, secured for Rs 10.6 crore by Savita Paints Private Limited.

New Delhi franchise, acquired for Rs 9.2 crore by Bheema Tolling and Traffic Solutions Private Limited and Crayon Advertising Limited. The existing franchises are: Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, North Delhi Strikers, Purani Dilli 6, South Delhi Superstarz, and West Delhi Lions.

On the occasion, DPL and DDCA President Mr. Rohan Jaitley said: "The Delhi Premier League is more than just a tournament - it is a celebration of the Capital's deep-rooted cricketing culture. The kind of talent we saw in Season 1 was truly promising, and with this expansion, we are giving even more players a stage to shine. Talents like Priyansh Arya, Digvesh Rathi, and more emerged through DPL and showcased their brilliance during IPL 2025, proving the league's value as a true breeding ground for future stars."

"The auctions in July will set the tone for the season, and we are working to ensure the experience is seamless and impactful for franchises, players, and fans alike. We are committed to making Season 2 a landmark moment in the league's journey," he added.

Other than Pant, Digvesh, and Priyansh, the likes of Ishant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Harshit Rana, Himmat Singh, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Anuj Rawat are the other 7 IPL players who will feature in the DPL auction this month.