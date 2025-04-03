Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has launched a scathing tirade and urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to resign from his post if he can't improve the current status of the men's team. Pakistan's horror run in the international circuit continued after the Mohammad Rizwan-led side surrendered an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against New Zealand. A shambolic display across the spectrum of the game saw Pakistan succumb to a thumping 84-run defeat. The series defeat comes after a flop show in the T20I series and an early end to the Champions Trophy title defence. Kamran didn't mince his words while sending a strong message to the PCB chairman in the wake of the recent performances.

"It is shameful. The PCB chairman should think that if he can't control, he should resign and leave. Don't ruin your reputation. If you don't want to do that, then improve the status of the current team," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

He tore apart Pakistan's underwhelming display during the second ODI in Hamilton. On a strip that offered bounce and swing to the fast bowlers, Pakistan's speedsters were bashed all around the ground by Mitchell Hay and Muhammad Abbas.

Despite holding a commanding position in the first innings after reducing the Kiwis to 132/5, Hay (99*) and Abbas (41) unleashed a relentless onslaught to lift New Zealand to a fighting 292/8.

Kamran exposed Pakistan bowlers for their indisciplined line and lengths, suggesting that it is time to reinforce the department by infusing new faces as a part of the much-needed overhaul.

"If Pakistan bowlers can't bowl on such a turf, where will they deliver? In Asia, they say there is nothing for bowlers. On venues where something is on offer, they don't do anything. Should they play disabled players against us? We don't know where to bowl. It means there should be a change," he said.

Pakistan were half-buried in the 21st over, with the scoreboard reading 65/6. Faheem Ashraf led the counterattack with his blistering 73(80). His charge was backed by Naseem Shah, who came in as a concussion substitute for Haris Rauf and fired a scorching 51(44) to propel Pakistan to a respectable 208.

"Faheem Ashraf saved us. We don't need runs from Naseem; we need wickets from him. Our batters don't have any idea. When Babar got out, the batting lineup got exposed. I didn't see anyone regret the result, apart from the coach. You are destroying Pakistan's cricket," he added.