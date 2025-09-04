A legendary Indian cricket team player, who is known for breaking records, is reportedly in the race for to become the next BCCI President. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the BCCI is considering the top player for the position in a move that will see the trend of cricketers assuming leadership roles within the board. Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI President back in 2019 and he was succeeded by 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny. Binny recently stepped down from his position and at the moment, vice-president Rajeev Shukla stepped in as acting president. However, the report claimed that a permanent appointment will be decided during the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The report added that it is not clear whether the cricketer will accept the position or not. It further claimed that the selection is expected to be unanimous with elections looking highly unlikely.

According to the report, Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia is expected to retain his post while Treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia and Joint Secretary Rohan Gauns Desai are likely to continue.

For IPL chairman's post, the name of former Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik and current BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla's names are doing the rounds.

In case, Shukla once again becomes IPL chairman, Bihar Cricket Association president and BJP leader from the state Rakesh Tiwary could become a contender for BCCI vice-presidency.

The AGM is expected to be held in the last week of September. Only a couple of vacancies are expected since this year's election will be held as per the association's own rules. The coming into force of National Sports Governance Act may still be some time away and the BCCI wouldn't be waiting that long. Roger Binny, after completing his 70th birthday in July, also cannot be re-elected as per current constitution.

(With PTI inputs)