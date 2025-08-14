Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is all but confirmed to leave the franchise, according to multiple reports. Samson, who has been with RR for 11 seasons, has requested the franchise to either trade him or let him enter the IPL mini auction. Samson and RR have had plenty of differences of late, with the franchise owner Manoj Badale in direct talks with other franchises over a possible trade for the player. According to a report in Cricbuzz, one of the major reason's behind Samson's fallout with RR was their decision to release former England captain Jos Buttler.

"As previously reported here, Samson has made a formal request to the Royals management stating that he is seeking a new direction. There have apparently been many issues of differences between RR and Samson, one of which was the management's decision to release Jos Buttler," the report said.

Earlier this year, Samson had indirectly criticised the management's desicion of not retaining Buttler, who spent seven seasons at the helm before being released before the mega auction last year.

"Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years," Samson had told Star Sports before last IPL season.

Samson, who has been part of the franchise for the past 11 years, has urged RR to either release him or let him enter the bidding war ahead of the upcoming auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have reportedly shown their interest over a possible trade with RR for Samson.

While CSK, for weeks, have appeared to be the front runners in the race, the chances of Samson joining the five-time champions are a bit slim now.

RR had asked CSK for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad in exchange for Samson. However, CSK have already rejected his request.

"With the letters sent directly to franchise owners, details have largely stayed under wraps. However, it is learnt that a potential trade with the Chennai Super Kings - widely speculated in recent days - could be a long shot, as the Royals are believed to have asked for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad, both deal-breaking terms that the Super Kings are not ready to entertain," the report said.